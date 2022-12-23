RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State lawmakers will return to Raleigh next month with Republicans one seat short of a veto-proof supermajority as the General Assembly prepares to take on issues like abortion access, healthcare and education.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) and Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) recently talked with CBS 17 about the upcoming session, the governor’s veto power and where they can find compromise.

In this year’s election, Republicans won 30 seats in the state Senate, which is the precise number to achieve a veto-proof supermajority. In the state House of Representatives, Republicans won 71 seats, which is one shy of the 72 needed for a supermajority.

“We have essentially what I would call a governing supermajority,” said Speaker Moore.

Moore said based on conversations he’s had with some of the Democrats, he believes some will be willing to vote with Republicans on issues like the state budget and even abortion access. Gov. Cooper has made it clear he will veto any effort to put new limits on abortion.

“I’ve met with several Democrats who have made it very clear to me that they’re gonna vote with us on a lot of issues. They have some concerns and some projects they’re interested in, some issues,” Moore said.

“And, there might be a couple flirting with changing parties. But, I’m not pushing anybody to do that,” Moore added without identifying who that could be.

For the past four years, all of Cooper’s vetoes have been sustained. Cooper said he thinks that can continue and has had conversations with Democrats about sticking with him on issues such as abortion and voting rights.

“And, we need to stop bad things that can be business-killing culture war laws that we’ve been able to kill in the past,” said Cooper. “Those are things that I think can band us together to make sure that North Carolina continues heading in the right direction.”

Sen. Berger said he thinks his relationship with Gov. Cooper will largely be the same as it has been the last few years.

“The only thing that’s changed is whether or not we have the ability on those things that we disagree on to move forward with what we would like to see happen,” Berger said.

Cooper highlighted areas where he and Republicans have worked together, including on attracting new businesses to the state. CNBC recently ranked North Carolina as the top state for business.

The three state leaders appeared together at various economic development announcements this year. Chip maker Wolfspeed will build its new headquarters in Chatham County and Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast also is building a new manufacturing site in Chatham County. Both projects involve multi-billion-dollar investments by the two companies.

“I hear Republican leadership talking about how things are going pretty well in our state, and that’s because we’ve had a real balance. There’s a reason why we’re the number one state in the country for business,” Cooper said. “So, this balance has worked. And, I’m hoping that they will continue to see if we want to keep making progress that they back off that kind of thing.”

Cooper said in his final two years in office he’s also going to be focused on utilizing the billions of dollars in federal funding made available to the state since the pandemic, which is going to be used for various major projects such as expanding broadband access to upgrading aging water and sewer facilities.

“Yes, the legislative session is important. But, when you look at the way people’s lives are going to be changed by these investments, we’ve got to do it in the right way,” said Cooper. “We’re gonna be able to do things that affect people’s lives for generations to come if we do it efficiently and effectively.”