Some of the items seized by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple Wilmington gang members received arrest warrants for having several guns and hundreds of bags of drugs, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

The county’s Vice and Narcotic Division finished a four month investigation in response to complaints of gang activity, drug dealing and weapon possession in Wilmington.

Last Tuesday, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at 1590 South 13th Street in Wilmington. During the search, detectives found and seized five handguns, multiple handgun magazines that included extended magazine and drum magazine, about 365 bags of heroin and 81 grams of cocaine.

The following people were arrested and charged: