WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple Wilmington gang members received arrest warrants for having several guns and hundreds of bags of drugs, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.
The county’s Vice and Narcotic Division finished a four month investigation in response to complaints of gang activity, drug dealing and weapon possession in Wilmington.
Last Tuesday, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at 1590 South 13th Street in Wilmington. During the search, detectives found and seized five handguns, multiple handgun magazines that included extended magazine and drum magazine, about 365 bags of heroin and 81 grams of cocaine.
The following people were arrested and charged:
- Quaneil Allen, a validated gang member– two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of trafficking heroin, two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of conspire to traffic, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession of controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school, manufacture cocaine, manufacture heroin, maintaining a dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He received no bond.
- Quanisha Allen– two counts of trafficking heroin, two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of conspire to traffic, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession of controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school, manufacture cocaine, manufacture heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. She received a $600,000 secured bond.
- Dontay Tolbert, a validated gang member, has outstanding warrants.
- Da’Suin Gibbs, a validated gang member, has outstanding warrants and a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Sahriyah Copeland has outstanding warrants.