NC gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving holiday; state prices well below US average

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP/WNCN) – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline slipped a penny a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.18.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Monday that gas prices have dropped 8 cents over the past 10 weeks.

The price at the pump is 51 cents less than it was a year ago.

In North Carolina, the average price is $1.93 which is down 3 cents from a week ago and 6 cents from a month earlier, according to AAA Carolinas.

The Fayetteville area ties with two other regions for the lowest average in the state at $1.86 per gallon, while Asheville gas prices are averaging much higher at $2.05 per gallon, AAA reported.

Raleigh’s average matches the state average while Charlotte’s average price is a penny higher.

A year ago, gas prices in North Carolina averaged $2.37 a gallon.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.33 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $1.73 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel rose a penny over the past two weeks, to $2.49.