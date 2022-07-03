RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — National gas prices and North Carolina gas prices are slowly decreasing ahead of July 4, according to data from AAA.

Data shows North Carolinians will pay an average of $4.45 per regular gallon on Sunday.

Saturday’s average price was reported to be $4.46, compared to $4.54 one week ago.

However, that’s almost twice as much as it was this time last year when data shows it was $2.89 per regular gallon.

North Carolina’s Sunday average is also about 40 cents less than the national average.

AAA reports that Sunday’s national average gas price is $4.81 per regular gallon.

That’s compared to $4.82 on Saturday and $4.90 one week ago.

This time last year, data shows the average national price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.12.

As for the Triangle, AAA reports that Granville County and Vance County have some of the highest gas prices at an average of about $4.60.

Wilson County is showing the cheapest gas prices in the Triangle Sunday at about $4.28 per regular gallon. That’s followed by Lee County and Edgecombe County at about $4.34 per gallon and Wayne County at $4.36 per gallon.

Cumberland County’s average gas price for Sunday is $4.38, Wake County’s is $4.46, Durham County’s is $4.54 and Orange County’s is $4.56, according to AAA.

Click here for a breakdown of the average gas prices near you.