NC General Assembly back at work Tuesday to focus on COVID-19 aid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly started its annual session during the COVID-19 health threat to quickly approve emergency response funding and ease rules for conducting business and government activities.

The House and Senate met midday Tuesday.

The Senate is not expecting votes until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.

Senate has already wrapped, not expecting votes until 3 p.m. tomorrow. Here’s a look at the House which wow just convened @WNCN pic.twitter.com/COHzjBYRgk — Michael Hyland (@MichaelWNCN) April 28, 2020

The House voted on rules Tuesday afternoon, including allowing 40 minutes to vote and voting in staggered manner to allow legislators to enter in groups to vote.

The House plans to reconvene Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

House just voted on rules, including allowing 40 minutes to vote and voting in staggered manner to allow legislators to enter in groups to vote. No additional votes expected today @WNCN — Michael Hyland (@MichaelWNCN) April 28, 2020

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

Lawmakers are expected to support bills being worked on by members of both parties and Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration. Cooper asked lawmakers to distribute $1.4 billion in federal funds for expanded coronavirus testing, purchase addtional personal protective equipment and provided relief to local governments and the Department of Transportation. Proposed legislation also would delay car inspections and cancel interest on pending tax bills once due April 15.

The Legislative Building is closed to the public as the statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect. Lawmakers will hold committees online and practice social distancing while voting on the floor.

More headlines from CBS17.com: