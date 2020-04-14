NC General Assembly begins live streaming of remote committee meetings Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina General Assembly will begin to live stream their remote committee meetings this week.

House Speaker Tim Moore

Last Thursday, House Speaker Tim Moore announced the committee meetings being held online by North Carolina House of Representatives would be available online for citizens beginning Tuesday.

Video of remote committee meetings will be streamed on the General Assembly website via YouTube.

Moore said the State House was expanding its remote meeting capability ahead of its legislative session scheduled later this month.

“We continue to expand our remote committee capability in the North Carolina House to prepare a legislative response that delivers much-needed help to people who we know are really hurting right now,” Speaker Moore said.

You can watch the State House Select Committee on COVID-19 and audio of the meetings will continue to be streamed separately as well.

