RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following a series of mass shootings, Democrats in Raleigh renewed their call Thursday for the General Assembly to pass a series of bills related to gun access, saying the state should not wait for Congress to act.

“Nothing is radical. Nothing violates the 2nd Amendment,” said Rep. Marcia Morey (D-Durham County). “Not one law will do the trick. But, we must start with comprehensive gun safety.”

She’s proposed various bills in recent years that Republicans have been unwilling to take votes on or consider in committees.

Rep. Morey and other Democrats called on the state to close a permitting loophole for long gun purchases, increase the age to 21 to buy a semiautomatic weapon, increase funding for safe gun storage and implement a red flag law.

Such a law would allow a judge to temporarily take guns from someone found to be a threat to themselves or others. Nineteen states and Washington, D.C., have a law like that.

“There’s a full hearing. And, that gun can be removed for a year, up to two years in some states. So, I think it is very commonsense. Republicans and Democrats, bipartisan, have passed this in other states,” Rep. Morey said.

Republican Senate leader Phil Berger said he still has concerns about doing that in North Carolina.

“Like a lot of things, the devil is in the details,” he said. “It really reduces the ability of law-abiding citizens to acquire and retain a gun.”

At the federal level, Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis is part of a bipartisan group that is trying to develop a package of reforms that could get enough bipartisan support to pass.

Among the proposals being discussed is providing grant money to states that adopt red-flag laws.

“We don’t want a federal so-called red flag law. But, there are states that have done extraordinary work in this area. Florida is probably the best example,” he said.

Sen. Berger says he wants to see the details of what emerges from the talks in Congress before definitively saying if he would consider that.

The U.S. House passed gun reform legislation Wednesday night that the Senate is not expected to take up.

During a press conference Thursday, Madhavi Krevat, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, said her daughter compelled her to get involved in this issue after the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

A year later, her son was on the campus of UNC-Charlotte when a man shot six students, killing two of them. Her son was friends with one of the four who were injured.

“It was actually the worst day of my life. I couldn’t stop crying. I just wanted to be with him. I wanted to hold him close and never let go,” she said.

Rep. Morey said she tried talking with Republican House Speaker Tim Moore last week about the issue.

“I said, let’s move something. Can we sit down? Can we have talk? Let’s talk about one bill. Let’s move something. And the answer was no,” she said.

When asked about that exchange, Speaker Moore said, “We had a conversation. But, I think the issue is a lot of the legislation that’s being pushed by those on the political left is really just gun control.”