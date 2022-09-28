RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Transportation is now giving the greenlight for all 50 states to start building a nationwide electric vehicle charging network.

It’s part of the bipartisan infrastructure law signed by President Biden last year.

North Carolina is receiving $109 million to build this network.

NCDOT officials say they’ll start working on market assessments to find the best spots to build those chargers.

They’ll then entertain bids for the project in the spring of next year to determine which company will install the stations.

“It’s going to be probably the end of 2023, beginning of 2024 before the first ones get in and that’s probably going to depend on a lot of different factors happening,” said Jen Weiss, senior advisor for climate change policy with NCDOT.

Those factors include supply chain issues and possible grid upgrades.

We heard from electric vehicle drivers in Raleigh who say the network is much needed.

“The need’s getting greater and greater. I just bought this last week so I’m obviously in favor of it,” said EV driver John Preiss.

The Biden administration is spending nearly $5 billion on this national network and it’s happening over five years, so the charging stations won’t just pop up overnight.