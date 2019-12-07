NC girl and boy charged after boy hit and killed by car during altercation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte police say a child has died after being hit by a car on Thursday evening off of a busy southeast Charlotte roadway.

Police have reported that the accident happened on Rama Road near the intersection with Cabotwood Lane at around 6:25 p.m.

Officers responded to an accident with injury call for service, and when they arrive, they found a crash involving a child that was hit by a vehicle.

The child, who was 11 according to the police report, was taken to the hospital by medic and later pronounced dead by hospital staff. Police have not released the child’s name.

Rama Road was temporarily blocked between Cabotwood Lane and Donegal Drive.

On Friday evening, CMPD reported that an 11-year-old male and a 12-year-old female were involved in an altercation with the victim along the street which led to the car collision. Both juveniles have now been charged in the incident.

