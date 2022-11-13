POWELLS POINT, N.C. (WAVY) — An 11-year-old girl was rushed to a regional hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Currituck County last weekend.

According to officials with North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 10 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 158 /Caratoke Highway, near Powells Point.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that an SUV was traveling north on U.S. 158.

At the same time, the girl, 11-year-old Hayley Harris, along with another family member, were crossing the highway when Hayley was struck by the vehicle.

Officials say Hayley suffered multiple injuries and was sent to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk following the crash.

Hayley is currently a student at Currituck County Middle School.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help with her needs during this difficult time. To donate, click here.

There will be no charges filed in the crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.