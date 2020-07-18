NC girl who vanished while walking her dog is found safe, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A North Carolina girl who vanished earlier this week while out walking her poodle has been found safe, police say.

Jewel Iriana McKie, 17, left her home on Simsbury Road in Charlotte around 8:30 p.m. Sunday with her poodle Leo and was not seen by her family for several days.

This behavior was highly irregular of McKie and her family was concerned for her safety, police said.

McKie was last known to be in the area of Simsbury Road in Charlotte.

McKie was found around 4 p.m. Thursday and was reunited with her family, police said.

Detectives say she left home by choice and that no foul play was involved in her disappearance.

