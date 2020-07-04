NC girls, their parents among 5 killed in interstate crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A North Carolina couple and their two daughters were among five people killed in a chain of car crashes started by a speeding driver who hit a box truck.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce told The Charlotte Observer that police would release victims’ names after troopers complete their investigation of Friday night’s deadly crashes on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte.

However, the newspaper said a relative of the four family members killed in one of the collisions identified them as Matthew and Andrea Obester and their daughters, 7-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Elizabeth.

Matthew Obester’s mother said the Belmont family was heading to pick up a new custom wedding band for Andrea.

The wreck happened just before 8 p.m. on the inner lanes of I-485 near Oakdale Road and W.T Harris Boulevard.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says one vehicle was traveling on the outer lanes of I-485 when the driver, who was possibly speeding, collided with a box truck.

The box truck then lost control and went through the median and median wire barrier onto the inner loop, traveling towards oncoming traffic.

The box truck then hit two other cars traveling in the northbound lanes. All occupants of those two vehicles died.

— WJZY-TV contributed to this report

