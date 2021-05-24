NC Goodwill locations report seeing more and more useless donations

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On most mornings, vehicles begin lining up outside the Goodwill Donation Center in Greensboro around 10 a.m.

People show up with truckloads of items.

“So, we’re purging. So, a lot of clothes, my clothes from years, and my daughters’ clothes,” Tamike Smith said.

Smith showed up Friday with a full SUV.

She asks herself a series of questions before deciding what to drop off here.

“Who could actually benefit from this? Can it be worn again? Nothing that’s torn, bleached up. Those things I really toss” she said.

Not everyone does that, creating a problem for employees.

“We saw an increase in our overall donations which then did result in getting an increase in unusable items,” said Christine Gillies, Triad Goodwill marketing business manager.

Items like car seats, strollers, box springs, and anything recalled or damaged.

“If it’s an item that you wouldn’t lend out to your girlfriend or give to your mother as a secondhand gift those probably aren’t the best items to donate to us,” said Gillies.

Every donation here is appreciated.

“We certainly don’t want to discourage anyone from donating to us,” Gillies said.

People are being asked to take a closer look at what they are getting rid of before dropping it off.

“We just want you to be thoughtful in your donations,” she said.

Goodwill leaders are encouraging people to drop off donations between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. They say when things are left after hours, perfectly good items sometimes get damaged.