RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he supports pardoning people convicted of marijuana possession and decriminalizing possession of small amounts of the drug.

Cooper addressed the topic Friday during the State Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice. The task force was established two years ago.

On Thursday, President Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted under federal law.

Cooper says those types of crimes can change someone’s life.

Although the task force has previously recommended that lawmakers reduce the charge for possession of a small amount of marijuana, the General Assembly did not follow through with the recommendation.

House Speaker Tim Moore said in June that the chamber would wait until 2023 to reconsider legalizing medical marijuana.

“We also know that a conviction of simple possession can mar a people’s records for life and maybe even prevent them from getting a job,” Cooper said. “The General Assembly didn’t pass your recommendations on this last session, but I believe they should. North Carolina should take steps to end this stigma.”

Cooper, who is term-limited and cannot seek reelection in 2024, said he has asked lawyers to examine state law and determine whether North Carolina can and should take further action to pardon these convictions. The clemency provision of the state constitution grants the governor near-absolute pardoning power.

While federal law still classifies cannabis as a Schedule I drug, 19 states and the District of Columbia have legalized its recreational use, and 37 states and the District of Columbia have legalized its medical use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. North Carolina, however, has been slow to follow suit.

The Republican-led state Senate passed a bill earlier this year with strong bipartisan support that would have legalized marijuana for medical use with a physician’s prescription, if purchased through dozens of tightly regulated dispensaries.

But the bill idled in the House, where many Republicans held reservations about legalizing cannabis in any form. Opponents of the bill warned the health benefits remain uncertain and may not outweigh the health risks.

Current state law makes possession of more than 0.5 ounces punishable by up to 45 days in jail and up to $1,000 in fines, without exemptions for medical use. Possession of more than 1.5 ounces is classified as a felony.

“People should not have a federal criminal record for something that is legal in an increasing number of states,” Stein said Thursday. “Let’s act, and let’s get it right. That means decriminalizing adult use, expunging past convictions for simple possession, and including strong protections for kids, no advertising, state controlled sales and putting N.C. farmers first.”

Although Black and white North Carolina residents use marijuana at approximately the same rate, the task force found that people of color make up a disproportionate percentage of those convicted of simple possession, paralleling nationwide concerns of racial bias. Roughly 60% percent of North Carolinians convicted for possessing up to half an ounce of marijuana in 2019 were non-white, according to the most recent report.