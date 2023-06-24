FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed House Bill 140 into law on Friday, which allows police departments across the state to form civilian investigation teams.

These teams can only be called to accidents to write incident reports and coordinate clearing road blockage.

They will not carry a badge or a gun, will have different uniforms, different cars and they cannot make arrests.

Fuquay-Varina had nearly 1,400 car accidents last year. The town has recently seen an uptick in car accidents, and Police Chief Brandon Medina says that a civilian team could be a valuable resource.

“Having a civilian crash investigator will allow us to make sure the public can move freely once the accident occurs and that citizens get the service to get their accident investigated,” Chief Medina said.

There were mixed reactions when speaking with residents in downtown Fuquay-Varina, but the reception was mainly positive.

One resident saw the benefit of freeing police resources.

Another noted the dangers in letting civilians into possibly unpredictable situations, but said that given recent tensions between community and police, there could be a benefit.

“You might want a law enforcement official there. But at the same time, I think it would maybe be a better usage of the city’s resources rather than having a law enforcement official respond who is armed, having a civilian respond who is unarmed may be more of a de-escalation of force that can handle the situation a lot better,” said resident Nicholas Reynolds.