NC Gov. Cooper to hold COVID-19 update amid spread of omicron variant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina health officials will provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday. So far, North Carolinians have not heard from the governor regarding the omicron variant since it emerged Friday.

Other governors, including Florida’s Ron DeSantis and New York’s Kathy Hochul, have reacted to the news of the new variant with what they’re doing or won’t be doing.

“Doing any type of lockdown or restrictions is absolutely not the right thing to do,” DeSantis said Monday.

CBS 17 asked Cooper’s office if he’s looking at imposing any restrictions but has not heard back.

Hochul said she is not considering shutdowns at this time for New York but took some new measures. On Friday, she declared a state of emergency, which she said would allow her to take steps to expand hospital capacity ahead of potential spikes.

“I am keeping every option on the table,” Hochul said Monday.

Omicron has not been reported in North Carolina or the United States, but researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill who are tracking variants expect it to be in North Carolina by the end of December.

In an address Monday, President Joe Biden called the variant a cause for concern, but not for panic. He said his travel ban from countries in southern Africa will give more time for people to get vaccinated before omicron spreads further.

As for more restrictions, he said lockdowns are off the table for now.

“If people are vaccinated and wear their mask there’s no need for lockdowns,” Biden said.

CBS 17 asked the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services if it is considering reimposing any restrictions due to the emergence of the variant. A spokesperson for the department said there’s still more to learn about the variant, and that vaccination remains the best protection against serious illness.

CBS 17 will be providing live updates from Tuesday’s briefing on CBS17.com. It is expected to begin at 3 p.m.