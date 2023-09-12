BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington grandmother is recovering after she said she was carjacked at gunpoint at the Tanger Outlets in Mebane this weekend.

Police responded to the outlet mall to a carjacking call just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The woman wasn’t injured, but she says she can’t sleep or stop shaking since the gun was pointed at her.

She asked to remain anonymous because she is still very afraid, and her house keys were in the stolen vehicle.

She is hopeful her car might be found and she hopes sharing her story might help police get a lead.

The grandmother was parked in employee parking waiting to pick up a relative when she said the carjacking happened. She said she was relaxing when she saw a masked man wielding a gun approach her driver’s side door.

Instinctively, she rolled her window up, and he told her to leave her keys and get out of the car. She did so, running toward the mall for help, looking back to see the man driving her car, which is a tan-colored 2016 Kia Soul, out of the mall followed by a dark SUV.

“The guy … had a black mask on … He was covered. He had a big gun,” she said. “I always felt safe going there but not anymore.”

She is hopeful the Tanger Outlets will evaluate their security measures, especially for the employee areas.

WGHP reached out to Tanger Outlets and have not received a response. The car does have a sticker that says Burlington Kia on it.

If you suspect you’ve seen the stolen Kia, please call Mebane police.