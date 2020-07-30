NC grandmother shot to death while picking up granddaughter from kid’s birthday party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte grandmother was killed in the crossfire while trying to pick up her granddaughter from a birthday party.

A memorial was held for Wilma Petty. The man who hosted the party for his 11-year-old son says he even heard gunshots Wednesday morning. He says it’s typical in his neighborhood, but it must stop.

“Because I live in affordable housing, I shouldn’t live like I’m in a third world country,” family friend Robert Gaddy said.

Gaddy is sick and tired of the gun violence in Charlotte. He says in north Charlotte, specifically, he hears gunshots almost weekly.

On Wednesday, he spoke with FOX 46 because his good friend Wilma Petty was shot and killed Saturday at his apartment complex.

“She pulled up. I told Tete, her granddaughter, to make sure you get your grandmother something to eat. She came out and asked what she wanted,” Gaddy said.

As quickly as the young girl went to grab her grandmother’s food, she came back to 63-year-old Wilma Petty shot on the ground.

“My family is scared and we want answers. If anybody that was here saw anything, contact the Crime Stoppers number,” Gaddy said.

Charlotte police held a press conference early Wednesday offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Petty’s death.

Police say she’s the 68th homicide in the city. A 22-year-old man was shot overnight.

“Her killer hasn’t been brought to justice,” a CMPD spokesperson said.

It’s the reason Gaddy says people must take action.

“This is not isolated. I have complained at residential meetings about the shootings to the resident managers. This is not isolated.”

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you know anything, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous.

