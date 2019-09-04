NC granted federal disaster declaration in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The federal government has granted Gov. Roy Cooper’s request for a federal disaster declaration in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s impact on the state.

“North Carolinians have faced tough storms before and we’re taking every precaution to make sure we’re prepared. I appreciate the support of our federal partners in making sure our state is ready to respond to whatever Hurricane Dorian brings,” said Governor Cooper. 

Governor Cooper requested the federal declaration on September 2 after issuing a state emergency declaration on August 30. The federal declaration will speed federal aid to the state, including bringing more FEMA and military personnel and resources for preparation and relief efforts. 

Hurricane Dorian is expected to impact large swaths of the North Carolina coast. On September 3, Governor Cooper ordered evacuations from the barrier islands. The North Carolina Division of Emergency Management continues to coordinate with local communities, staging supplies, emergency personnel and swift water response teams and opening shelters.

