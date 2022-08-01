RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–By a unanimous vote, the North Carolina State Board of Elections recognized the Green Party, clearing the way for it to be on the fall ballot.

The board was told by NCSBE staff that the criminal investigation into evidence of fraudulent petition signatures continues. NCSBE investigators have or continue to contact voters, issue subpoenas, review subpoenaed records and review signature sheets.

The Green Party was required to gather 13,865 signatures to become a recognized party after it didn’t reach the necessary threshold of votes in the last statewide election. NCBSE said 15,472 signatures have been validated. The total signatures in question would not bring the total signatures below 13,865. Signature sheets that missed the deadline are also not included.

The NCSBE said the criminal investigation involves fraudulent signatures that were submitted by two collectors. The petitions that are being examined include fake signatures and signatures from previous petitions according to the NCSBE. Any evidence of wrongdoing will be passed on to prosecutors.

Prior to Monday’s vote the National Republican Senatorial Committee filed a brief with the courts saying they support the Green Party’s Emergency Motion for a Preliminary Injunction. Democrats typically lose votes to the Green Party.

CBS 17 also obtained a letter to the NCSBE from attorneys for the Democratic Senatorial Committee claiming the level of fraud is greater than originally thought.

The Green Party has denied any wrongdoing that’s not related to an outside contractor and says they were unaware of any potential wrongdoing prior to delivering the petitions to county boards of elections.