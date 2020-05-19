NC group hires banner plane to fly over Tesla plant in effort lure carmaker

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — California-based Tesla is yet to establish a manufacturing foothold on the East Coast, and Greensboro-Randolph Megasite officials said they looking to change that.

From 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. PST (or 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. EST) on Tuesday, an airplane carrying a banner flew over Tesla’s plant in Fremont, California.

The banner reads, “TESLA COME TO NC. WE WANT YOU @ GRMEGASITE.”

“Tesla’s need for a manufacturing location to serve the US East Coast can be met in the Heart of North Carolina,” the site said in a news release.

With its 1,825-acre footprint, the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite was assembled specifically with a large manufacturing facility in mind. The megasite located in central North Carolina midway between New York and Miami, providing easy access to over 170 million consumers in the U.S. and Canada.

Just minutes from Interstate 85 and downtown Greensboro, the megasite has ready access to a workforce exceeding 1.1 million within a 50-mile radius.

According to the megasite, its combination of direct highway access, class 1 rail, robust utilities, a highly-skilled manufacturing workforce and world-class regional education make the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite the premier megasite in the Southeastern US.

