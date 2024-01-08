GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — “It’s a signpost to white supremacy. The history is clear on it,” said Scotty Reid.

He’s been fighting to remove this Confederate monument since 2020.

Reid said the movement started shortly after the killing of George Floyd. While protests were erupting across the country, Gaston County also joined in.

Reid said a group organized a rally near the courthouse near the monument, and that’s when he met fellow organizer Sierra Hall, and several other demonstrators. He said he started telling the group history lessons about the monument and that led to the decision to get the county to remove it.

“In addition to our peaceful marches and attending the commissioner meeting, speaking out, doing citizen recognition, circulating petitions, asking for removal,” said Reid. “We decided to go that route. That then led to the county creating a council understanding to vote on the matter, and they recommended relocating it.”

The county voted 6-1 in August 2020 to remove the monument and hand it over to a Confederate group to determine where it could be placed.

But Reid said the group backed out after concerns about state law.

After a series of court hearings over the last two years, Superior Court Judge Robert Ervin ruled that courts didn’t have the authority to decide the removal—only county leaders could.

Gaston County Commissioner Chad Brown said he respects the judge’s ruling.

“I think the judge’s ruling speaks for itself,” said Brown. “And at the end of the day, like I said, this right here was to commemorate the deaths of the soldiers that followed in that war from Gaston County.”

“It’s been in reverence for those people who died, not necessarily for those who were thought of as oppressed and those that’s not what it was about, because it was really about making sure that the things that we did and that’s why we voted last time to make sure it stayed there,” Brown continued. “Just for those people who did lose their life in fighting for a battle that that time was something that is history now. And we never wanted to have to repeat itself.”

Opponents are frustrated that the county reversed its decision to remove the statue.

Ervin wrote that state law prohibits the relocation of the monument because it’s an “object of remembrance.”

Reid sees the law differently.

“The law question is North Carolina Statute 100-2.1 “Protection of monuments, memorials, and works of art,” said Reid. “A monument memorial, a work of art owned by the state—that’s key—may not be removed, relocated or altered in any way without the approval of the North Carolina Historical Commission. So again, if we refer back to the judge’s proposed remedy to relocate the monument, to sell it to a third party, he named the NAACP, in order for that to happen, that means this law doesn’t apply.”

Ervin wrote in his ruling that “there’s an old adage that actions speak louder than words” and “its possible that inaction may speak just as loudly.”

“Our board is well aware of what’s going on in our communities what happens and when these things are brought up and how they get to where they are,” Brown said. “This was not something that was brought up to say we’re trying to thumb our nose of people, cause that’s not why we’re here. We’re here to make sure we do the rules of government, what’s happening, but that was there for a history lesson and trying to do that thing.”

Reid said the fight isn’t over. He enlisted the help of Pam Morganstern, the Democratic candidate for N.C. House 109. They, along with several others like Sierra Hall, plan to fight the same way they did in 2020 for as long as they need to for the removal.