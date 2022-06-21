GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina adoption and foster care group has received an $8 million donation from the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The Children’s Home Society of NC announced the donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Tuesday, with its leader saying her “generosity comes at a critical time for our communities.

“Ms. Scott’s donation will strengthen and help sustain this vital work as we continue to embrace our identity as a mission-driven problem solver, and promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family,” said president and CEO Brian Maness.

The organization is the largest private, nonprofit foster care and adoption agency in the state, and says it has completed more than 16,000 adoptions since it was founded in 1902.

The group says it serves more than 15,000 children and families in North Carolina a year, and created family placement for nearly 1,100 children in foster care.

It is headquartered in Greensboro and two of its dozen offices across the state are in Raleigh and Fayetteville.

Scott previously gave nearly $15 million to three central North Carolina Habitat for Humanity affiliates as part of a gift of more than $400 million to various charities and organizations.