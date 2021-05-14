NC group still supporting missionary work worldwide after 70 years

WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hidden on 500 acres of land in Waxhaw is a world-class organization that is literally helping change the world.

For more than 70 years, JAARS has supported missionaries working off the grid in the most remote parts of the planet.

Jungle Aviation and Radio Service, or JAARS, was created to help missionaries translating Bibles and providing literacy to 600 million people speaking 5000 different languages that, for the most part, have never been written down.

Tools like aircraft, boats, motorbikes and 4 wheel drive vehicles are used to reach the most remote people in the world. Teaching how to read and write, coding and building websites, documenting using video are all skills that JAARS is providing every day.

This Saturday is JAARS Day in Waxhaw and you can check out all the amazing work that’s being done around the world. Flights demos, food trucks and boat rides will be available.