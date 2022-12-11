WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after officers say he shot into homes in Winston-Salem late last month.

Just before 11 p.m. on November 29, Winston-Salem police responded to a report of someone shooting into a home on Hemlock Drive. They arrived and found evidence that the home on Hemlock Drive had been shot into.

While on the scene, they received another report of a home being shot into on North Glenn Avenue.

No one inside the homes was hit. Both victims provided a possible suspect name of “Donyea” and described a grey Chevrolet Impala as a potential suspect vehicle, police said.

The next day, investigators identified the suspect in these two incidents as Franklin Donyea Parker, 20, and obtained an arrest warrant, police said.

He was arrested without incident, two firearms were seized and he was charged with the following:

2 counts of discharging firearms into an enclosure

2 counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling

2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Discharging a firearm within city limits

Parker was given a $150,000 secured bond.