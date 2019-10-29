NC handyman wins Cash 5 jackpot after using the same numbers for 13 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Goins, of Southport, said he won Friday’s $323,783 Cash 5 jackpot with the same set of numbers he’s used for 13 years.

“They’re my lucky numbers,” Goins said, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. “They just came to me one day while I was filling out the play slip and I’ve been using them ever since.”

The handyman’s good luck happened Friday when he stopped by the Tobacco Road Outlet on Long Beach Road Southeast in Southport and bought a ticket for that evening’s drawing. He found out he won the next afternoon.

“I just kept looking back and forth between the numbers on my phone and the numbers on my ticket,” Goins said. “I didn’t believe it. I thought I was seeing things.”

Goins claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $229,078. He said he plans to save most of the money, but will celebrate by getting a new motor for his fishing boat.

“I love fishing,” Goins said. “Who knows, after winning this, I might make fishing my new full-time hobby.”

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website. The jackpot for Monday’s drawing is $120,000.

