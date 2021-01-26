NC has administered 95 percent of COVID-19 vaccine supply

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has administered 95 percent of its COVID-19 vaccine supply, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

Cohen says the remaining five percent will be administered on Tuesday and plans to use it all up so the federal government will give the state a larger allocation. The next federal shipment is expected to arrive in North Carolina on Wednesday.

About 630,774 North Carolinians have received their first doses of the vaccine, according to the latest NCDHHS data.

“After the federal government put all states on notice that future vaccine allocations would be based on how much supply our state had on hand, we charged our vaccine providers with exhausting North Carolina’s supply of first doses. And our partners stepped up,” Cohen said. “Hospitals, local health departments, and other vaccine providers worked as one team — team vaccine — on this shared goal. An incredible achievement that demonstrates that North Carolina is ready to take on more vaccines and we need those additional vaccines now.”

Cohen said the state will only get 120,000 new first doses of the vaccine from the federal government each week, much less than the 260,000 received in the past week. About 84,000 of those new first doses will be reserved for local vaccine providers.