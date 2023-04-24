RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Numbers from the North Carolina Department of Justice showed 506 fewer recruits took the Basic Law Enforcement Training last year than in 2019. In addition, 2021 saw a 45 percent increase in retirements and an 18 percent rise in resignations.

The combination has proved to be a problem for law enforcement agencies across the state who are having a more difficult time recruiting new officers. Many agencies are stretching their budgets as they attempt to attract new recruits or steal them away from other agencies.

Rocky Mount, for example, increased starting salary for police officers to $60,000 a year. Raleigh’s starting salary for police officers is $50,301 with officers eligible for bonuses depending on their experience or multi-language skills.

Attorney General Josh Stein is now proposing several strategies to recruit and retain law enforcement officers.

Recruitment strategies

“Law enforcement officers keep our families and communities safe, and we are less safe when there are widespread vacancies,” said Attorney General Josh Stein.

Recruitment strategies include expanding the Criminal Justice Fellows Program. CJ Fellows repays community college loans for people who work four years in a North Carolina law enforcement job.

“To address staffing deficiencies of law enforcement agencies across the state, we need measures to attract and retain qualified officers, such as loan repayment assistance, salary and retirement benefits, and mental health services,” said Rep. John Faircloth, a sponsor of House Bill 612 that would expand CJ Fellows to all 100 counties.

Secondly, Stein proposed offering hiring bonuses to military veterans and out-of-state officers. Stein recommended a $5,000 bonus for graduates of Basic Law Enforcement Training. He has proposed a $10,000 bonus for out-of-state transfers and former military police. In addition, he proposed a $10,000 relocation stipend for those transfers and military police veterans.

Stein proposed launching a public awareness and out-of-state recruiting campaign.

“Finding the right men and women to keep our state safe is an ongoing challenge, and I’m happy to work alongside Josh Stein to find solutions,” said Forsyth County Sherriff Bobby Kimbrough. “We are safer and better together. So let’s stand together for those who stand for all of us.”

Retention strategies

Stein has proposed three strategies to retaining officers. Stein is a supporter of Senate Bill 113. Sponsors of the bill said it would allow retired officers to come back to work without impacting their retirement pay.

In addition, Stein said proposed offering bonuses to officers who get additional education or training, up to a bachelor’s degree.

To help officers with the challenges of their field, Stein is recommending the state offer mental health and wellness resources specifically catered to address the unique and difficult challenges officers face.

“We are at a crossroads in law enforcement where ensuring for public safety is increasingly at risk,” said Hendersonville Police Chief Blair Myhand. “Efforts that give leaders the tools to reinforce policing as an honorable and desirable profession are critical in North Carolina.”