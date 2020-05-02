NC health group reopening doctor’s offices for in-person appointments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Novant Health is reopening its physician’s offices for in-person appointments beginning on Monday.

Lead Physician at Novant Health SouthPark Family Physicians Dr. Genevieve Brauning said patients will likely notice changes next time they see a doctor.

Novant Health is implementing precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

It is recommended that patients wear a cloth mask before entering the facility.

If patients do not have a mask to cover their mouth and nose, Novant Health will provide patients with one.

All patients and employees will wear masks when in the office.

There will also be fewer chairs and furniture in the waiting room.

The furniture that will still be present will be spaced six feet apart.

Novant Health is sanitizing chairs after each use. A chair with a green ribbon on it indicates it has been sanitized.

There also will not be magazines, pens and clipboards shared with patients while they wait for their doctor.

Dr. Brauning said patients should not be worried about coming into contact with anyone who has the coronavirus at physician’s offices.

“We are not seeing active coronavirus patients in our office,” she said. “We are not treating suspected coronavirus patients in our offices. We’re not seeing patients with a fever or cough in our office. It’s really important that we try to keep those patients at a single location. We are sending them to our respiratory centers so that everyone else can feel comfortable being back in the office.”

Novant Health will also begin to perform some elective surgeries and procedures that were previously postponed due to the coronavirus.

Novant Health officials say that about 6,500 elective surgeries were canceled.

During the delay, the hospital system gathered more personal protective equipment, ensure there was enough hospital space to safely spread surgical patients out and secured enough tests to screen patients prior to their surgeries.

“We now are able to test every single patient before surgery. So everybody who is going to come into our center for surgery will have testing done so we know they don’t have coronavirus,” Brauning said.

