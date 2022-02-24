CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — State health leaders on Thursday are teaming up with the American Lung Association to talk about youth vaping in North Carolina.

The talk will be part of a public webinar featuring local experts who will discuss the youth vaping epidemic.

Attendees will have the chance to ask the experts questions about vaping and its impact on lung health.

The online discussion with feature North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, Dr. Sasidharan Tarava from Novant Health and youth anti-vaping advocate Luka Kinard.

The free webinar kicks off at noon.

Registration is free and open to the public. Click here to register.