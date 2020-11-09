NC health officials concerned about potential for spike in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– With Thanksgiving a little more than two weeks away, state health officials are asking everyone to take steps to protect their loved ones over the holiday, and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released new guidance Monday for Thanksgiving celebrations and Black Friday shopping.

“The best way to protect loved ones during Thanksgiving is to limit travel and gatherings with anyone who does not live in your household,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. said in the statement.

Dr. Lisa Pickett with Duke Health says there are big concerns about the potential for a spike in cases after Thanksgiving.

She says the hospital already has plans if there is a dramatic increase in cases.

“We’ve see a little tick up after Halloween, so I can’t imagine the tick up we’re going to see after Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Pickett.

She echoes the DHHS recommendation to only celebrate with people you with live with, and hold a virtual or distanced gathering with people who you don’t live with.

Dr. Pickett warns they’ve seen cases of COVID-19 spread through families.

“As a person, it’s terrible to be apart from the people we love. As a physician, we’ve taken care of a great many patients who, the patient is in one unit and their adult daughter is in another unit. Or the patient is here and their father is in some different unit,” she said.

NCDHHS says for families that plan on traveling or gathering, they should consider taking a COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time, this way they know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not have symptoms.

“Consider getting a screening test ahead of your Thanksgiving travel or gathering. If you test positive, stay home and isolate. If you test negative, it’s not a free pass. Wear a mask and practice all 3Ws, including keeping 6 feet of distance from others and washing hand often,” Secretary Cohen said in a statement.

People who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, have symptoms or were exposed to the virus, should not host or participate in any in-person gatherings until they complete their isolation or quarantine period, according to DHHS.

NCDHHS says all guests should strictly avoid contact with people outside of their households for 14 days before the gathering.

During the gathering, NCDHHS encourages families and friends to sit outside, or in a well-ventilated room with opened doors and windows.

Health officials suggest arranging tables and chairs to allow for social distancing between guest.

NCDHHS advises limiting the number of people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared and designating one person to serve the food. This way multiple people are not touching the serving utensils and dishes.

State Health officials “strongly recommended individuals do not participate in any traditional Black Friday shopping,” NCDHHS said in a statement.

NCDHHS encourages shoppers to utilize online shopping or curbside pickup, and visit the store during off-peak hours.

Inside the store, NCDHHS encourages shoppers to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer. Shoppers should wash their hands for 20 seconds once they get home.

All retail stores in North Carolina are required to limit customer occupancy to no more than 50% and all employees and customers wear face masks.

NCDHHS suggests shoppers have a list of items to purchase, that way they aren’t unnecessarily touch multiple items in the store.

Health officials suggest to avoid shopping in stores that attract crowds, for example stores offering limited supply sales, or are hosting in-person events like tree lightings or Santa Claus visits.