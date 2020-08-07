NC health officials urge more details from RNC on convention plans amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State health officials say they want more details from the Republican National Committee on their plan to hold the late-August convention in Charlotte.

CBS 17 obtained new documents Friday about those plans. The state wants more clarity on how the convention’s organizers will enforce mask wearing and social distancing.

Health officials also want to know if the RNC’s testing plan will draw supplies from the tests available to the community in and around Charlotte.

CBS 17 also obtained the plan the RNC submitted to the state earlier this week. It says people attending are supposed to take an at-home COVID-19 test. It is not clear how those tests will be distributed.

At the convention, people are supposed to maintain six feet of social distance. Once it’s over, the RNC says it will work with surrounding local health departments on any ongoing health monitoring that may be necessary.

Read documents from NCDHHS and the RNC below: