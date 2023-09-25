RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley got both his flu and COVID-19 vaccines Monday.

The public vaccine event came as the state ramps up a COVID booster campaign following the CDC’s approval of the updated shot.

The flu shot is a local vaccine, made in Holly Springs at Seqirus. Health officials recommend getting the annual flu shot before the end of October, ahead of flu season.

“It’s great to be able to get both of them at the same time. I got both of them in my left arm, so I can be one and done,” said Kinsley

The DHHS recommends both the flu shot and COVID booster for anyone six months and older. Those who received their last COVID shot more than two months ago are advised to get the booster.

According to the CDC, the updated booster offers protection against current variants.

“The one we have right now, the formulation really protects against the most current variant we have circulating,” said Gaurang Trivedi, a CVS pharmacist.

The new COVID jab should be available to the public at no extra cost, whether through insurance or the CDC’s Bridge Access Program.

“The Bridge Program, which is the CDC’s program for folks that are uninsured, is an important partner with pharmacies like CVS where you’re able to get your vaccines if you don’t have health insurance,” said Kinsley.

Local pharmacies are now taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments and walk-ins.