RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It appears North Carolina’s hemp industry will avoid a shutdown.

The General Assembly gave its final approval Wednesday to legislation that would make its products permanently exempt from the state’s controlled substances law.

The Senate voted for a House measure that keeps lawful the production and sale of industrial hemp and products derived from hemp like CBD.

The bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk for his expected signature.

North Carolina’s industrial hemp program began as a pilot several years ago and is now operated through a federal production program.

Without the legislation, the products would become illegal later this week.