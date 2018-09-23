NC high school cross country runner passes away after meet

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Samantha Davis - (Source:Jeff Sides - NCRunners.com via WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A high school cross country runner has died after collapsing at a running invitational in Charlotte on Saturday.

According to the Southern Pines Pilot, Samantha Davis, a runner for Union Pines High School of Cameron, experienced a seizure while completing the girls race for the Hare and the Hounds Invitational at McAlpine Park and went into cardiac arrest.

According to The Pilot, Davis was taken to Novant Presbyterian Medical Center after personnel on the scene worked to stabilize and transport her. She passed away later that night.

Condolences around the community where Davis lived and among classmates and educators alike are being extended across social media and include the hashtag #SamanthaStrong.

The Union Pine’s High School marching band wrote on Facebook:

It is with such a heavy heart to say that Samantha Davis passed away shortly after midnight. Please continue to be in prayer for her family in the days to come as well as her band family and cross country family. Thanks so much to everyone who prayed with us all, your comments love and support are immeasurable

The school’s spirit club also tweeted out a chance to show support of the band and the Davis family.

A GoFundMe page that has already doubled the initial goal to help Samantha’s parents can be found here as well.

