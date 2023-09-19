RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The sound of cheering in the stands, football teams giving it their all on the fields and marching bands performing is what a typical Friday night consists of during high school football season.

But officials including the executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations, say they’re beyond concerned by the numbers this year at high school football games. They also say there’s a worrisome trend and disturbing numbers of gun violence at high school football stadiums.

Those concerns are leading some school districts to change the way Friday night football games are enjoyed.

According to K-12 School Shooting Database, there have been at least 16 high school football gun violence incidents since the season has kicked off.

Lumberton, North Carolina is included in the 16 incidents for a shooting that took place in the parking lot of Lumberton High School during their Friday night football game on Sept. 8.

Gun violence also took place during the 2022 football season in Wallace during the Wallace Rose Hill and James Kenan game. This year, police responded to gun violence situations at Dudley High School’s home game and Dudley High School’s Football Jamboree.

Some wonder if security changes including more law enforcement presence, not allowing any bags in during a high school football game or having a guardian with students would reduce gun violence.

CBS 17 reached out to Wake County Public School System to see if they are changing security measures during high school football games. WCPSS says they’re talking with law enforcement to improve security measure and are awaiting approval.

CBS 17 will keep you up to date with those security measures when they become available.