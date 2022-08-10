RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 2022 North Carolina high school graduates could get almost $3,000 in tuition assistance if they’re going to a community college.

It’s a new grant program called the Long Leaf Commitment Grant, and it is eligible for use at any of the state’s 58 community colleges, according to a release.

The amount a student could receive ranges from $700 to $2,800 to use toward the cost of tuition and fees, for up to two years, officials said.

The grant was launched in May of 2021 by Governor Roy Cooper in partnership with the NC Community College System and the State Education Assistance Authority and it’s funded from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds, the release said.

“The impact of the Longleaf Commitment Grant for 2020 and 2021 high school graduates has been staggering,” said Dr. Levy Brown, Senior Vice President and Chief Academic Officer at the NC Community College System. “In just the last two semesters, the Longleaf Commitment Grant has made higher education more accessible for over 25,000 high school students across our state – supporting stronger social mobility for more North Carolinians by helping them attain jobs with higher earning potential.”

There are a few steps for full-time students to follow in order to receive the grant:

Apply for admission to any NC community college

Complete the 2022-2023 FAFSA

And there are some eligibility requirements, according to a release:

Be a North Carolina resident

Be a 2022 North Carolina high school graduate [High school equivalency completers (GED, HiSET) are eligible]

Be a first-time college student [Career & College Promise (CCP) and Early/Middle College High School students are eligible]

Be enrolled in a curriculum program for the 2022-2023 academic year

Be taking at least 6 credit hours per semester (Part-time eligible students will receive a partial award)

Be a student who has completed the 2022-2023 FAFSA (with a resulting Expected Family Contribution or EFC between $0-$15,000).

For more information on the grant program, click here.