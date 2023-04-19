CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — More bats were discovered at Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte on Tuesday, bringing the total number to more than 20 in the last several days. The most recent discoveries are not the first instance of bats inside the school in the last two months.

A team is working around the clock to find out how the creatures are getting inside the school.

Mecklenburg County Public Health says back in March, two bats were found at Ardrey Kell High School.

The bats were sent off to be tested but were negative for rabies.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools called out a pest control company to find and get rid of the access points for the bats.

They thought they had taken care of the problem, but the bats came back.

On Monday, CMS said around 20 bats were found inside Ardrey Kell High School and three or four more Tuesday.

CMS says the bats were found inside the school in areas closest to the retention pond, but they do not suspect any connection to the retention pond. However, they are working to identify a source outside and inside the school.

The district says bats can enter a building through a hole as small as a quarter inch.

There are no reports of respiratory issues from bat guano, and the school district says no one had any contact with the bats at the school.

“Unfortunately, we’re in an area, especially at Ardrey Kell, where there’s a lot of building going on and bats are losing their homes, their habitats so they’re looking for a place to go and they’re small, so we’re working with the vendor to identify a plan and create a plan that eliminates the issue altogether,” said Brian Schultz, Chief Operations Officer for CMS.

On Tuesday, CMS announced that classes would be moved online during the “bat eviction” on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials are sending the bats off for rabies testing, but CMS says there is no evidence of disease.

CMPD Animal Care and Control says 21 bats have been removed and sent to the state lab.

The following is a statement sent to Queen City News by Mecklenburg County Public Health:

In March 2023 Public Health received a report from Animal Control regarding two bats found at Ardrey Kell HS. There were no human exposures. The bats were sent to the NC State Public Health Laboratory and the bats were negative for rabies. CMS hired a vendor to assess and remediate access points for bats following this discovery. On Monday, April 17, Public Health received another report of bats at Ardrey Kell HS from CMS. CMS contacted the same vendor (Critter Control) to assess and remove the bats, which were transferred to Animal Care and Control and are being shipped to the NC State Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing. There were approximately 22 bats recovered. At this time, there is no evidence of human exposure, but Public Health continues to investigate and expects testing results later this week.

CMS says that Critter Control and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control will be on campus Wednesday to address the issue. Test results may be back by Thursday and CMS will announce any additional closures Thursday afternoon.