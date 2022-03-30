KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Glenn High School senior died in a wreck Tuesday morning in Kernersville.

According to officials with State Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Ethan Lane Creason was driving south on Hastings Road in Kernersville just after 8:30 a.m. and went left of center, hitting a tree.

After the crash, the car caught fire. Creason died at the scene.

He was a senior at Glenn High School, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Schools officials say counselors are available to help students and staff.

Glenn Principal LeDuan Pratt released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Ethan was an all-around fantastic student. He was all things, Glenn. He has played baseball, and most recently was on the lacrosse team. He also sang in some of our choral groups on campus and was an integral part of our choral program. We are so saddened to learn of his passing and our thoughts go out to his family, classmates, and all those who knew him. He was a well-rounded student whose loss will greatly impact our students and staff.”

State Highway Patrol is investigating. It’s unclear why the driver veered left of center. Hastings Road has reopened.