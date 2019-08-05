NC high school student dies after on-campus accident

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A student at Mooresville High School has passed away from injuries suffered during an accident on campus Saturday.

According to the Mooresville Graded School District, student Gavin Sharpe was involved in an accident during a service project on the Mooresville High School Magnolia Campus on Saturday afternoon.

School officials say they are grieving the loss and to help students and staff deal with the loss, the district will be offering additional counseling services for both students and staff as they begin the new school year.

“In an effort to respect the privacy of the Sharpe family, the school district will not offer additional comment at this moment. We will, however, continue to keep this family in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time,” a statement from school officials read.

