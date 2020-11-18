NC high school teacher accused of having sexual contact with a child

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY)- The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local teacher accused of having sexual contact with a child.
Detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in early November.
The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Jason Carpintero. He is a teacher at Salisbury High School.
The sheriff’s office says the child victim is not a student at the suspect’s school.
Carpintero has been charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a child.
He Carpintero was arrested at his home, and taken to the magistrate’s office where he was given a $250,000 bond.
Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.
