NC high school teacher facing charges for sex acts with a student

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Buncombe County High School teacher has been charged with two counts of sex acts with a student.

Keith William Grandy, 37, was arrested on Nov. 13 and charged with two counts of sex acts with a student, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was executed on Grandy’s residence, according to sheriff’s office officials.

His bond has been set at $65,000.

“Thank you to our team of Detectives at the Sheriff’s Office for their investigative work to bring charges against Mr. Grandy. We would also like to thank Buncombe County Schools for their cooperation with this investigation,” Sheriff Quentin Miller said in a statement.

According to the sheriff’s office, Grandy has been suspended from his teaching duties by Buncombe County Schools since the onset of the investigation.

