NC highway low-speed chase of stolen dump truck ends in woods; driver later busted, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – A stolen construction vehicle led police on a slow-crawling chase Monday that ultimately made its way onto Interstate-485 and ended in a wooded area in Mint Hill, the Pineville Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8 a.m. Monday. Officers located the construction vehicle in Pineville and learned it had been driving around town and was reported stolen.

The man driving the construction vehicle failed to pull over and the vehicle ultimately made its way onto the I-485 outer loop and into the Mint Hill area.

The driver then jumped the truck over railroad tracks and made its way into the woods, according to the police report.

While in the woods, the suspect left the vehicle and was able to successfully flee the police, however, he was taken into custody later in the day.

Officers say they found him sitting on the front porch of someone’s home in Cabarrus County.