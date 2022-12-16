RALEIGH, N.C. — Online arrest bookings show that in less than a 24-hour period on Friday, at least five people were arrested in Wake County for allegedly driving while impaired.

Local law enforcement say while that may seem like an increase in numbers, it all comes down to training.

“Impaired driving is something that we have a primary focus on as a state highway agency,” Sgt. Marcus Bethea with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. “Impaired driving is something we take seriously and something we train for very well to combat and prevent.”

Bethea says his team has ramped up that training over the past five years or so to get more dangerous drivers off the road.

“Training has been revised and revamped, and that’s something that is constant among our personnel, and so with better training comes better detection, with better detection comes more arrests,” he said.

Bethea says while some days or nights may result in arrests of more impaired drivers, overall his team hasn’t seen any drastic changes in numbers.

One thing he says he has noticed is a shift away from only focusing on drunk drivers or drivers high on marijuana. Now, he says officers are equipped to look for drivers high on other substances, like pills or cocaine.

“We may be getting impaired drivers off of the road that we otherwise would not have five years ago, simply based on advancements in training alone,” he explained.

Outside of their own checkpoints and patrols, Bethea says they need your help to get dangerous drivers off the road as soon as you see them.

“It’s very common for us to get complaints about hazardous driving after the fact, sometimes even a day after we’re told about it or we’re emailed about it,” he said. “We recommend that you try to call it in in real time if it’s safe to do so.”

Bethea says if you do see someone you think may be impaired while driving, you can call 911 or dial *HP to reach the Highway Patrol.