North Carolina News

NC Highway Patrol Dodge Charger in contest for 'Best Looking Cruiser'

By:

Posted: Jul 23, 2018 08:45 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2018 08:45 AM EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has entered their 2018 marked Dodge Charger in the American Association of State Troopers "Best Looking Cruiser Contest," according to highway patrol press release.

The photo of the Charger was taken in Surry County, in front of Pilot Mountain, as a tribute to Trooper Samuel Bullard. Bullard died on duty on May 21 when he slammed his cruiser into a bridge support while pursuing a BMW in a high-speed chase. Bullard was stationed in Surry County, the release said.

Highway patrol officials are hoping that people will "like" their picture and "share" it on Facebook as part of the contest, which ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Click here to vote in the contest.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

North Carolina News Headlines

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center