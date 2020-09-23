NC Highway Patrol search for dog whose owner died in wreck on I-40

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A woman was killed in a traffic accident, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is seeking help finding the newly adopted dog who was riding with her when she died.

Sarah Ann McKinney, 47, of Asheville was killed Monday when she lost control of her SUV while heading east on Interstate 40 near Rock Barn Road in Catawba County, WLOS reported.

Troopers said McKinney’s SUV struck the guardrail in the median and came to rest in the opposite lane before it was hit head-on by another vehicle. Troopers believe McKinney survived the initial crash but died in the head-on collision.

McKinney’s family said she was driving with Zeus, an 8-month-old dog she adopted last week and who may answer to the name Odin. Troopers ask anyone who has seen the dog in the area of the collision to call the State Highway Patrol or Catawba County Animal Control.

