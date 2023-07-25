RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State Highway Patrol is now using artificial intelligence, and cameras, to find and catch distracted truck drivers.

They have used $495,000 in federal grants for this new safety initiative they hope will save lives and make interstates safe.

SHP has purchased three “Heads up” devices from the Australian company, Acusensus.

The cameras take pictures through the windshields of commercial vehicles.

Artificial Intelligence reports to troopers if the driver was holding a phone in their hands or not wearing a seatbelt.

Law enforcement will be stationed ahead of the cameras and will be able to stop the drivers they were alerted about.

Drivers could get fined up to $100.

“I’m happy that they’re trying to find more ways to, you know, make the highways safer. I feel like too many people are complacent with their own ability to multitask. And there’s been a lot of highway accidents,” said Chris White.

White has been driving trucks for a decade.

At first, he was on board with the idea.

“If it scares people into driving more safely, then because that’s really what it comes down to, it’s the threat of being caught and more ways for them to catch you,” White said.

Then, CBS 17 crews told him, the technology will be used just for commercial vehicle drivers like himself.

“I don’t think that’s okay because I think honestly, I think truck drivers, professional drivers are probably more safety conscientious,” said White.

The sentiment, the same, when crews spoke with other drivers at a truck stop in Dunn on Tuesday.

“I don’t understand why it’s just for trucks,” said Dario Lopez. “I don’t like it. If they put cameras in place, then it should be for everybody.”

State Highway Patrol said the law for truck drivers is strictly hands-free.

But for people in passenger cars, the law specifies drivers just can’t text or read emails.

There are also some privacy concerns.

“That’s my privacy,” said Lopez. “What are they doing to do, put cameras in the dressing room? Or when you change clothes?”

The photos taken by the devices will not be shared with any other law enforcement group.

While controversial, there are some high hopes this technology will prevent more crashes and even deaths.

“It’s all out here to keep us, to keep each other safe,” said White.

The devices are mobile and can be moved around to be set up in highly trafficked areas.

There is one in each region of the state: Western, Central and Eastern North Carolina.

State Highway Patrol reported in just half an hour in Hickory last week, they had 5-10 violations.