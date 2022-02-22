NC highway shut down after tractor-trailer with hazardous materials flips; woman extricated

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver was trapped and a road closed after a tractor-trailer crashed.

Just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, the truck overturned on U.S. Route 52 southbound in Winston-Salem at South Main Street.

The driver was extracted from the truck and she was taken to the hospital, though there’s no word on her condition or the extent of her injuries.

According to the fire department, there are hazardous materials onboard the overturned truck. They’re working now to determine what those materials are and if any of them made it into the roadway.

As they investigate this, U.S. 52 will remain closed between Main Street and East Clemmonsville Road, likely for several hours.

The Department of Transportation’s notification systems estimates that it may reopen by 11:20 a.m., nearly seven hours after the initial call.

Updates will be provided on-air and online when the road reopens.