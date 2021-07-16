NC hiker rescued from Appalachian Trail after breaking an ankle

OUTTAKE In this July 2011 photo, a sign directs hikers to nearby points of interest near the Kennebec River in Carrying Place Township, Maine. The trail extends between Springer Mountain in Georgia and Mount Katahdin in Maine. It is approximately 2,181 miles long and the trail passes through the states of Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)

MOUNT ABRAM TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — An Appalachian Trail hiker from North Carolina has been rescued after a nearly 11-hour rescue operation by Maine game wardens and about 35 first responders.

Richard Sullivan fell Wednesday on Spaulding Mountain and broke his ankle, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Rescuers formed a human chain after reaching Sullivan and passed him in a rescue litter basket up a bypass trail and up Sugarloaf Mountain to an awaiting vehicle.

The Sun Journal reports that Sullivan and his son, Daniel Sullivan, 36, were attempting to hike the entire Appalachian Trail from Stone Mountain, Georgia, to Mount Katahdin in Maine.