NC hiring, training 250 people as contact tracers to help stop COVID-19 spread

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is hiring 250 people who will be trained as contact tracers aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Officials say the initiative will serve to meet the surge in demands for contact tracing staff as COVID-19 testing increases.

“Extensive contact tracing is a key strategy for North Carolina to stay ahead of the curve,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “Our local health departments are North Carolina’s experts doing this essential detective work and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. This collaborative will be a critical addition to our state’s capability to do widespread contact tracing and ease restrictions.”

Contact tracing is the process of supporting patients and notifying contacts of exposure in order to stop chains of transmission.

When a person tests positive for COVID-19, contact tracing identifies who that person may have been in contact with so those people can take precautions to avoid infecting others.

Contact tracing is a core disease control measure that has been used for decades by local and state health departments, including during the response to COVID-19.

Initially, 250 people will be hired. Officials may look into hiring more.

Recruitment will start immediately; interested applicants should visit the collaborative’s webpage.

Special consideration will be given to those who are unemployed, have community engagement experience, and live in the communities that they will serve.

Successful contact tracers require excellent communication skills with an empathetic mindset, a release said.